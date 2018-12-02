Ducks' Pontus Aberg: Notches three points
Aberg tallied two goals, an assist, a power-play point and two shots during Sunday's 6-5 comeback win over the Capitals.
Aberg sealed Anaheim's stunning rally in the third period, giving him four points in the last two games. Seeing time with Ryan Getzlaf and Rickard Rakell on the top line, the 25-year-old Swede could be attractive to those in deeper leagues in need of scoring help.
