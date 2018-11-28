Aberg set up Nick Ritchie's power-play goal and added an assist on Carter Rowney's marker, helping his side to a 3-1 win over Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

Aberg is clearly taking advantage of his chance to show the Ducks what he can do with 10 points in 20 games this season. He's not going to be relevant in most leagues, but his production might make him worth a flier in dynasty leagues, as he's potentially playing himself into a greater opportunity down the road, whether it's with Anaheim or someone else.