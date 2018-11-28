Ducks' Pontus Aberg: Picks up two assists in win
Aberg set up Nick Ritchie's power-play goal and added an assist on Carter Rowney's marker, helping his side to a 3-1 win over Tampa Bay on Tuesday.
Aberg is clearly taking advantage of his chance to show the Ducks what he can do with 10 points in 20 games this season. He's not going to be relevant in most leagues, but his production might make him worth a flier in dynasty leagues, as he's potentially playing himself into a greater opportunity down the road, whether it's with Anaheim or someone else.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...