Aberg skated to a minus-3 rating and came up empty on four shots in Sunday's 4-0 loss to the Oilers.

Aberg's mired in a seven-game point drought, but in fairness to the Swede, the Ducks have managed only 10 goals over that span. He's still a serviceable option in deep leagues due to his propensity to heat up on short notice.

