Gudas notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 8-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Gudas extended his point streak to three games (two goals, two helpers) when he set up a Sam Carrick tally in the first period. The hot stretch has Gudas up to six points through 16 contests overall. He's added 21 shots on net, 33 PIM, 38 blocked shots, 43 hits and a plus-8 rating. The physical production is as strong as ever, but the offense is unlikely to last long.