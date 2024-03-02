Gudas posted an assist, seven hits, five blocked shots and a fighting major in Friday's 4-3 win over the Devils.

Gudas dropped the mitts with Curtis Lazar in the first period and then added his helper on a Frank Vatrano tally in the second. This was Gudas' second straight game with a helper following a nine-game scoring slump. The tough-as-nails defenseman has 15 points, 196 hits, 126 blocked shots, 105 PIM, 75 shots on net and a plus-15 rating over 54 appearances this season. Gudas will likely continue to see significant defensive minutes as long as Cam Fowler (face) is out.