Gudas scored a goal on four shots, blocked five shots, logged four hits, went plus-3 and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Predators.

Gudas took a penalty early in the third period, but he made up for it by scoring 10 seconds after he exited the box. The defenseman has been a particular menace to the Predators this season, producing two of his six goals and three of his 11 points in Nashville. The 33-year-old blueliner has added 58 shots on net, 71 PIM, 75 blocked shots, 93 hits and a plus-9 rating through 35 appearances.