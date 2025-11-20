Gudas scored a goal on two shots, added five PIM, doled out five hits and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Bruins.

This was Gudas' second game back in the lineup since he recovered from a lower-body injury. The 35-year-old defenseman got his first goal of the year, putting the Ducks ahead 2-0 early in the first period. He's at three points, 11 shots on net, 32 hits, 15 blocked shots, seven PIM and a minus-2 rating over nine appearances. Expect Gudas to be steady in the physical categories, though he could struggle to produce offense regularly even with the Ducks' improved scoring numbers this year.