Gudas notched two assists and two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Gudas ended a 12-game point drought after assisting on both of Frank Vatrano's goals in this contest. The 34-year-old Gudas is hardly a regular on the scoresheet, but he's had significant struggles on offense in 2024-25. He's now at five helpers, 25 shots on net, 95 hits, 67 blocked shots, 36 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 30 appearances. His ice time is also trending down since the Ducks traded for Jacob Trouba, and Gudas hasn't picked up much extra time since Cam Fowler was dealt to St. Louis.