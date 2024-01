Gudas (illness) will be a game-time decision versus Winnipeg on Friday, Derek Lee of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Gudas missed Wednesday's tilt versus the Maple Leafs and has missed four of the last five games as he was previously out with an ankle injury. Gudas has five goals, five assists, 65 PIM, 87 hits and 63 blocked shots in 32 games. Should Gudas return to action, look for Jackson LaCombe to be a healthy scratch.