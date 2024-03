Gudas recorded an assist, six blocked shots, three hits and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Islanders.

Gudas has three helpers, 24 hits, 18 blocked shots and nine PIM over his last six outings. The 33-year-old defenseman helped out on an Alex Killorn goal early in the second period. Gudas continues to take heavy minutes for the Ducks, earning 16 points, 212 hits, 137 blocked shots, 109 PIM, 81 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 58 appearances.