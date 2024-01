Gudas (lower body) will draw back into the lineup Saturday versus San Jose, according to Alyson Lozoff of Bally Sports West.

Gudas missed Tuesday's 2-0 loss to Washington because of the injury. He has six goals, 11 points, 71 PIM, 104 hits and 81 blocks in 38 contests this season. Gudas is projected to serve on the third line alongside Urho Vaakanainen in his return. Robert Hagg, who played Tuesday, will be a healthy scratch Saturday.