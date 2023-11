Gudas scored a goal, levied four hits and blocked three shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Gudas tallied on a deflection in the third period to earn his second goal and third point of the campaign. The 33-year-old defenseman continues to hold down a bottom-four role for the Ducks. He's supplied 35 hits, 34 blocks, 28 PIM, 18 shots on net and a plus-5 rating as a stable defensive presence.