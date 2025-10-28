Ducks' Radko Gudas: Likely won't play in Florida
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gudas (lower body) is not expected to be available for Tuesday's road matchup versus the Panthers, according to Derek Lee of The Hockey News.
Gudas will likely miss his second game of the season after sitting out Saturday's loss to the Lightning. Ian Moore will remain in a third-pairing role until Gudas is ready to return to the lineup. The 35-year-old's next chance to draw into the lineup will be Friday against Detroit.