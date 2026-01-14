Gudas posted an assist, four hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Stars.

Gudas helped out on Chris Kreider's opening goal in the second period. The 35-year-old Gudas had gone seven games without a point and missed two contests in that span due to an illness. The defenseman is at nine points, 41 shots on net, 116 hits, 58 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 33 appearances. He's on pace to finish in the 16-18 point range that he's landed in for each of the last four years.