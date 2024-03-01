Gudas notched a shorthanded assist, four shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Sharks.

Gudas led the Ducks with 28:14 of ice time after Cam Fowler (face) left the game on the opening shift. The helper, which came on a Brett Leason shortie in the first period, snapped a nine-game point drought for Gudas. The 33-year-old is up to 14 points with 74 shots on net, 100 PIM, 121 blocked shots, 189 hits and a plus-14 rating through 53 appearances. Gudas would likely handle a significant increase in defensive duties if Fowler has to miss time.