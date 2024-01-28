Gudas posted an assist, three hits and five blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

Gudas has a helper in two of the last three contests. He set up Ryan Strome's game-tying tally in the third period of this game. Gudas continues to provide surprising offense in addition to his usual physical play in his first year with the Ducks. He's up to 13 points, 123 hits, 100 blocked shots, 79 PIM, 61 shots on net and a plus-17 rating over 43 appearances. He's got a realistic chance to match his career high of 23 points from the 2016-17 campaign with the Flyers.