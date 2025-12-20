Gudas posted an assist, two shots on goal and five hits in Friday's 8-3 loss to the Stars.

Gudas set up Ryan Poehling's first-period tally. This ended a five-game slump for Gudas, who has four helpers, 35 hits, 12 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 10 contests in December. For the season, the veteran defenseman is at seven points, 34 shots on net, 84 hits, 40 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 24 appearances.