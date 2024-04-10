Gudas notched an assist, three hits and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

This was Gudas' first point in three games since he returned from a 10-game absence due to an upper-body injury. That lengthy absence is about the only negative on an otherwise strong season from the hard-hitting blueliner. He's racked up 17 points in 63 outings, matching his point total from 72 contests a year ago, while adding 221 hits, 148 blocked shots, 126 PIM, 85 shots on net and a plus-12 rating.