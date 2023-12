Gudas scored a goal in Monday's 4-3 road win against the Red Wings.

Gudas scored just 2:23 in the first period with helpers to Brett Leason and Adam Henrique. He finished with a plus-1 rating, four shots on goal, a minor penalty and five hits in 18:31 of ice time across 24 shifts. It was his first goal since Nov. 24, and he has one goal and two points in the past 10 outings. His main contributions to fantasy managers are in the penalty minute and hits departments.