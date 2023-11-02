Gudas registered an assist, two shots on goal, six hits, three blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Gudas contributed heavily in the physical categories, and he also had a helper on Leo Carlsson's game-tying goal in the third period. With two points over his last four games, Gudas is starting to make occasional forays onto the scoresheet. That's all of his offense through 10 contests, and the 33-year-old blueliner has added 26 hits, 23 blocked shots, 26 PIM, 14 shots on net and a plus-5 rating while filling a bottom-four role.