Gudas scored a goal on three shots, added four PIM, levied two hits and blocked two shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.

Gudas had cooled off after a recent three-game point streak, but he's still had a productive November. The defenseman has three goals and three helpers over 11 contests this month, accounting for all but one of his points through 20 outings overall. He's added 55 hits, 46 blocked shots, 37 PIM, 27 shots on net and a plus-6 rating while averaging 19:10 of ice time, his most since 2016-17.