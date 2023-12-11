Gudas recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.

Gudas failed to record a hit for the first time this season, but he made up for it by snapping a five-game point drought. That was his longest dry spell since he opened the campaign scoreless over the first six contests. The 33-year-old defenseman has four goals, four helpers, 35 shots on net, 65 hits, 57 blocked shots, 45 PIM and a plus-6 rating while holding down a bottom-four role on the Ducks' blue line.