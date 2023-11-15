Gudas scored a goal with an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 road win against the Predators.

Gudas ended up with a plus-2 rating, a shot on goal, three blocked shots and six hits. In addition, he dropped the gloves midway through the second period, as he and Jeremy Lauzon of the Predators picked up fighting majors. After managing just one goal and two points in the first 13 games of the season, Gudas has two goals and an assist in the past two outings. He'll look to make it three games in a row with a goal in Wednesday's trip to Colorado.