Gudas notched an assist, three hits, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.

Gudas snapped a five-game slump with his helper on Jakob Silfverberg's opening tally in the first period. The 33-year-old Gudas continues to see top-four minutes while providing a heavy physicality for the Ducks. He's at 12 points, 61 shots on net, 77 PIM, 92 blocked shots, 116 hits and a plus-15 rating through 41 outings overall, offering enough in the non-scoring areas to help in fantasy formats that count such metrics.