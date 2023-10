Gudas scored a goal on three shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins.

Gudas opened the scoring with five minutes left in the first period. The 33-year-old blueliner has not topped five goals in any of the last six seasons, so he shouldn't be expected to put up much offense. His tally Thursday was his first point to go with 16 hits, 15 blocked shots and 22 PIM through seven contests.