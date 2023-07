Gudas (ankle) signed a three-year, $12 million contract with the Ducks on Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Gudas will bring a lot of toughness to the Ducks blue line. He had two goals, 15 assists, 79 PIM, 312 hits and 124 blocked shots for the Panthers last season. Look for Gudas to be a top-four defenseman in Anaheim, possibly pairing with young Jamie Drysdale.