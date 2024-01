Gudas posted an assist, two shots on goal and five hits in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Oilers.

Gudas missed three games with an ankle injury, but he was able to play 19:48 in this lopsided loss, his highest ice time of the month. The 33-year-old remains in a bottom-four role, providing plenty of grit and the occasional point. For the season, Gudas has 10 points, 65 PIM, 87 hits, 63 blocked shots, 46 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 32 appearances.