Gudas sustained a lower-body injury during Thursday's 3-0 loss to Calgary and will consequently miss Saturday's game against Seattle.

Gudas has five goals, nine points, 65 PIM, 82 hits and 63 blocks in 31 contests this season. The Ducks plan to reevaluate him after the Christmas break. In the meantime, Urho Vaakanainen will likely draw into the lineup Saturday.