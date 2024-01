Gudas (lower body) won't be in the lineup Tuesday versus the Capitals.

Gudas is listed as day-to-day after logging 22:00 of ice time in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over Florida. The 33-year-old blueliner has six goals, 11 points, 71 PIM, 58 shots on net, 81 blocked shots and 104 hits through 38 appearances this season. Robert Hagg will draw into the lineup Tuesday due to Gudas' absence.