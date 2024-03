Gudas (upper body) won't play Friday versus Winnipeg, according to Derek Lee of The Sporting Tribune.

Gudas sustained the upper-body injury in the first period of Thursday's 2-0 loss to Minnesota and exited the contest as a result. He has six goals, 16 points, 124 PIM, 214 hits and 142 blocks in 60 appearances in 2023-24. Gustav Lindstrom will draw into the lineup and serve on the second pairing due to Gudas' injury.