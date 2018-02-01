Ducks' Reto Berra: Called up Thursday
Berra was recalled from AHL San Diego on Thursday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
With John Gibson (lower body) remaining day-to-day, the Ducks wanted to be sure that they had at least one healthy goaltender available (besides Ryan Miller) ahead of the evening's road contest against the Senators. Since Berra's only played in 75 NHL contests between four clubs since debuting with the Flames in 2013-14, he won't be met with much fanfare in the fantasy realm.
