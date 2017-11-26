Berra, who was sent to AHL San Diego on Friday, stopped 20 of 23 shots in a 4-1 home loss to Bakersfield that night.

The Swiss backstop was reassigned to the AHL with Ryan Miller returning from a lower-body injury in time to face the Kings on Saturday. It's not worth holding onto a third-string goalie like Berra in fantasy, but at least it's clear where he stands within the organization when injuries strike the more established netminders.

