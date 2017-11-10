Berra stopped all six shots he faced in relief of an injured Ryan Miller on Thursday against the Canucks.

With John Gibson (head) sidelined, Berra has slid into the backup role for the Ducks. It's unknown if Miller's lower-body injury is serious, but if that's the case, Berra could see some more crease time in the near future. He owns a lackluster .903 career save percentage, so even if he does take over the starting gig, it's hard to recommend him as a serviceable fantasy option.