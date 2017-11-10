Ducks' Reto Berra: Fills in for injured Ryan Miller against Canucks
Berra stopped all six shots he faced in relief of an injured Ryan Miller on Thursday against the Canucks.
With John Gibson (head) sidelined, Berra has slid into the backup role for the Ducks. It's unknown if Miller's lower-body injury is serious, but if that's the case, Berra could see some more crease time in the near future. He owns a lackluster .903 career save percentage, so even if he does take over the starting gig, it's hard to recommend him as a serviceable fantasy option.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...