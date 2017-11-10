Berra stopped all six shots he faced in relief of Ryan Miller, who sustained a lower-body injury Thursday against the Canucks.

With John Gibson (head) sidelined, Berra has slid into the backup role for the Ducks. It's unknown if Miller's lower-body injury is serious, but if that's the case, Berra could see some more crease time in the near future. He owns a lackluster .903 career save percentage, so even if he does take over the starting gig, it's hard to recommend him as a serviceable fantasy option.