Ducks' Reto Berra: Makes 20 stops against old team
Berra came on in relief of the injured John Gibson (undisclosed) and stopped 20 of 21 shots in a 3-1 loss to Colorado on Friday.
Friday night could have been so much worse for the Ducks. Without the defense's shot-blocking efforts, the Avalanche would have had 65 shots make it to the Anaheim net. The fact that 39 got through is not an encouraging sign for either Berra or Gibson's ability to consistently perform, even if they did it successfully against Colorado.
