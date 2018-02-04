Berra allowed two goals on 22 shots in relief of Ryan Miller during a 5-2 loss to the Canadiens on Saturday.

The journeyman goaltender was called up Thursday and pressed into service after Miller struggled in the first 10 minutes. Unfortunately for Berra, he didn't really do anything to prove he deserves more playing time. In five appearances with the Ducks this season, he is 1-1-1 with a .926 save percentage and 2.31 GAA, but his career save percentage sits at just .905. Berra will be back in the AHL once John Gibson (lower-body) is ready, which could be very soon.