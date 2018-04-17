Ducks' Reto Berra: Promoted from minors
Berra was recalled from AHL San Diego on Tuesday.
The Gulls failed to qualify for the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs, so Berra was available to provide some additional depth for the Ducks. Both John Gibson and Ryan Miller would need to pick up injuries in order to the 30-year-old Berra to start during the playoffs. The netminder will be an unrestricted free agent after the season and may want to sign elsewhere, as he likely won't get a chance to even fill the backup role for Anaheim next season.
