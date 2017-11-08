Ducks' Reto Berra: Promoted from minors
Berra was called up from AHL San Diego on Wednesday, per the NHL media site.
Berra's promotion all but rules John Gibson (head) out for Thursday's clash with Vancouver and -- reading between the lines -- likely clears the way for Ryan Miller to get the start, although the team has not provided an official confirmation. In his lone minor-league appearances, Berra gave up three goals on 41 shots, walking away with the victory and a .927 save percentage. The 30-year-old will almost certainly head back to the Gulls once Gibson is back to 100 percent.
