Berra was called up from AHL San Diego on Wednesday, per the NHL media site.

Berra's promotion all but rules John Gibson (head) out for Thursday's clash with Vancouver and -- reading between the lines -- likely clears the way for Ryan Miller to get the start, although the team has not provided an official confirmation. In his lone minor-league appearances, Berra gave up three goals on 41 shots, walking away with the victory and a .927 save percentage. The 30-year-old will almost certainly head back to the Gulls once Gibson is back to 100 percent.