The Ducks assigned Berra to AHL San Diego on Tuesday.

Berra's demotion suggests the Ducks are confident John Gibson, who's currently on injured reserve due to a lower-body injury, will be available for Friday's matchup with the Blue Jackets. The 31-year-old netminder will return to his role as AHL San Diego's starter for the foreseeable future.

