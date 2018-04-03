Ducks' Reto Berra: Summoned from AHL
Berra was recalled from AHL San Diego on Tuesday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
Berra will provide the team with some depth in the crease with John Gibson's (upper body) status unclear heading into Wednesday's contest against the Wild. Even if Gibson is unavailable, Berra could be slated for backup duties behind Ryan Miller.
