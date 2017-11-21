Berra saved 40 of 42 shots and six shootout attempts during Monday's 3-2 win over San Jose.

This was an impressive showing from the journeyman backup, and especially since it was also just his second start of the season. With Ryan Miller nursing a lower-body injury, Berra projects to remain John Gibson's understudy until Miller is healthy enough to take the net. Additionally, following Monday's strong outing, Berra would be worth considering as a streaming option or low-priced flier in daily contests when receiving the starting nod. Anaheim has an upcoming back-to-back set beginning Nov. 24 at home against Winnipeg followed by a road game against Los Angeles on Nov. 25. It's unlikely Gibson makes both starts.