Berra led the team onto the ice and will square off against San Jose on Monday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

With John Gibson fresh off a 50 save performance and since Ryan Miller (lower body) was just placed on injured reserve, Berra will start his first game for Anaheim in 2017-18. The 30-year-old has appeared three times in relief and only allowed three goals on 31 shots, but he'll need a sharp effort to survive in The Shark Tank as San Jose currently registers the ninth most shots on goal per game (33) in the NHL.