Ducks' Reto Berra: Will start Monday
Berra led the team onto the ice and will square off against San Jose on Monday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
With John Gibson fresh off a 50 save performance and since Ryan Miller (lower body) was just placed on injured reserve, Berra will start his first game for Anaheim in 2017-18. The 30-year-old has appeared three times in relief and only allowed three goals on 31 shots, but he'll need a sharp effort to survive in The Shark Tank as San Jose currently registers the ninth most shots on goal per game (33) in the NHL.
