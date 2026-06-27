Ducks' Rian Chudzinski: Grabbed by Ducks in Round 3

Chudzinski was the 82nd overall pick by Anaheim in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Born in Massachusetts, Chudzinski moved onto the QMJHL this past season and played a supporting role (21 goals, 38 points in 54 games) for a Moncton team that was probably the most talented in the league. He was even better in the playoffs, posting 17 points in 21 games. Chudzinski's calling card is his compete level. He's ridiculously active all game, every game, playing every shift like it's his last. His overall offensive skill level is more like average, but this is the type of player that typically gets the most out of his physical gifts. Chudzinski is committed to Boston University, although it's currently unclear if he will be joining the Terriers this coming season or in 2027-28.