Rakell scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.

Rakell struck at 3:26 of the third period to produce the game's last goal. The 27-year-old winger is up to eight tallies, 23 points, 116 shots on net, 53 hits and a minus-8 rating through 39 contests. Since he wasn't traded Monday, Rakell can be expected to fill a top-six role down the stretch for the Ducks.