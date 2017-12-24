Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Adds two points to season ledger
Rakell registered a goal and a power-play assist Saturday, contributing to a 4-0 shutout against host Pittsburgh.
Rakell continues to justify his first-round (30th overall) selection from the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. While an upper-body injury had sent him to injured reserve at the beginning of December, he's shown no ill-effects of that malady since returning based on his producing six points (two goals, four assists) over 10 games and 18:30 of ice time. The Swede has a penchant for posting multi-point outings, so take that into consideration whenever you're mulling over the daily lineups in particular.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...