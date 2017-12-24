Rakell registered a goal and a power-play assist Saturday, contributing to a 4-0 shutout against host Pittsburgh.

Rakell continues to justify his first-round (30th overall) selection from the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. While an upper-body injury had sent him to injured reserve at the beginning of December, he's shown no ill-effects of that malady since returning based on his producing six points (two goals, four assists) over 10 games and 18:30 of ice time. The Swede has a penchant for posting multi-point outings, so take that into consideration whenever you're mulling over the daily lineups in particular.