Rakell (upper body) took part in Monday's practice session.

Rakell resuming practice after a five-game stint on the sidelines -- combined with the move to reassign Kalle Kossila to the minors -- likely bodes well from the 24-year-old to rejoin the lineup versus the Golden Knights on Tuesday. The Swede remains on injured reserve and will need to be officially activated prior to suiting up, but Kossila's demotion gives the club the necessary space under the 23-man roster limit.