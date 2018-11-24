Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Bails out Ducks
Rakell scored the overtime winner and added an assist in Friday's 2-1 win over the Oilers.
Both Anaheim goals came in a span of less than 30 seconds at the end of regulation and into overtime, with Rakell in on each one. Late-game heroics are nothing new for the 25-year-old, though. Of his 100 career NHL goals, an amazing 22 have been game-winners. This one snapped a nine-game goalless drought, and while Rakell only has four tallies in 24 games so far, the two-time 30-goal scorer could heat up in a hurry.
