Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Becoming quite the playmaker

Rakell picked up three assists in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Rangers.

Rakell tied his NHL career high with the three assists. He has five points, including four assists, in his last four games and that's moved him into second in team scoring with 24 in 33 games. But he's only potted nine goals. Rakell is on a 60-point pace, but his goal scoring is down from the 33 and 34 he put up in 2016-17 and 2017-18. In fact, his production has shifted quite dramatically. He used to score more goals than assists. But this is the second -straight season where that trend has flipped. This bears watching -- Rakell's value is obviously higher if he's sniping. You may need to consider trading him in keeper formats if the trend continues. Before someone else figures it out.