Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Becoming strong playmaker
Rakell picked up three assists in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Rangers.
Rakell tied his NHL career high with the three assists. He has five points, including four assists, in his last four games and that's moved him into second in team scoring with 24 points in 33 games. But he has only potted nine goals. Rakell is on a 60-point pace, but his goal scoring is down from the 33 and 34 he put up in 2016-17 and 2017-18. In fact, his production has shifted quite dramatically. He used to score more goals than assists, but this is the second consecutive season in which that trend has flipped. This bears watching -- Rakell's value is obviously higher if he's sniping. You may need to consider trading him in keeper formats if the trend continues.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.