Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Big night sinks Sharks
Rakell finished with two goals and an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime win versus the Sharks.
Before Friday, Rakell had gone 35 games without a multi-point outing. His 12th goal of the campaign opened the scoring, and he would add another marker -- this one coming on the power play -- late in the final period. Finally, Rakell's third point of the night came in overtime, with the 25-year-old drawing the primary assist on Jakob Silfverberg's game-winner. The three-point night gives him 36 in 63 games this season.
